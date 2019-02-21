Court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi, Yechury over comments after Lankesh murder

A metropolitan magistrate's court here has issued summons to and CPI(M) leader after a defamation complaint was filed by an RSS for allegedly linking Gauri Lankesh's murder with "BJP-RSS ideology".

RSS and lawyer had filed a private complaint in the court in 2017 against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, the CPI (M) and its Yechury.

P K Deshpande on February 18 ordered that "process be issued" against and Yechury.

He, however, dismissed the complaint against and the CPI(M), saying a party cannot be held liable for comments made by individuals.

The matter was set for further hearing on March 25.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017, allegedly by the members of a right-wing extremist group.

Joshi alleged that within 24 hours of Lankesh's death, told mediapersons that "anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed".

Yechury too stated that it was the RSS' ideology and the RSS men who had killed the known for her trenchant criticism of right-wing politics, he alleged.

Joshi claimed that these statements slandered the (RSS), and therefore a case of criminal defamation under IPC section 500 be registered against Rahul Gandhi, Yechury, CPI(M) and

He named the CPI(M) because Yechury belongs to that party and because she was then

The is already facing another case for defamation, filed by a Bhiwandi-based RSS worker, for allegedly blaming the Sangh for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

