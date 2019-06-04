NRIs interest in under-construction properties revives post RERA: Housing.com

NRI interest in purchasing under-construction properties in has renewed following the implementation of new law RERA, that aims to protect home buyers from fly-by-night developers, a study by realty portals Housing and Makaan.com says.

"Project delays in the past resulted in investors shying away from under-construction projects. From being the hot favourite of the Non-resident Indians (NRI) buyer segment, under-construction properties went on to take the back seat. This trend, however, is beginning to change - thanks to the law," the report said.

Earlier, the preference ratio for ready-to-move-in and under-construction properties was 67:33, but now the ratio stands at 56:44, it added.

Meanwhile, GST on under-construction flats has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, for affordable housing, it has been reduced to 1 per cent from 8 per cent, while ready flats attract nil GST.

Realty portals PropTiger, Housing and Makaan are part of Singapore-based Elara Technologies, which is backed by Corp and

A stronger dollar has renewed NRI interest in India's property markets, the report said, adding that the leads and visits on Housing and Makaan.com have improved by 30-40 per cent from last year.

NRIs from the US, the UAE, the UK and are seen having the keenest interest in Indian realty, and form about 55 per cent of the buyer base, the US alone accounts for 26.5 per cent of the bulk of users while the UAE and each account for 9.1 per cent of the user base each.

While the most significant number of users is from the US, there is a phenomenal growth in the number of users from Singapore, Malaysia, Kuwait, and the UK. Other countries from where NRI users have expressed interest in the Indian market include Hong Kong, and

" has got a fresh lease of life after major structural changes such as the real estate law, the goods and services tax and demonetisation. Investors have expressed renewed interest, as they are more confident about regulatory practices in the country now," said Mani Rangarajan, Group Chief Operating Officer,

Among cities, has received the highest NRI search sessions, followed by and Other cities where NRI buyers are actively looking for properties include Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Vadodara, Kochi, and

