NRL facilitates group insurance of KNP forest staff

Refinery Limited (NRL) has facilitated group for 1,129 forest staff of the with the National Company to secure their future.

NRL, as part of its corporate social responsibility has facilitated this step as the lives of the forest staff are often fraught with danger from wild animals attacks and poachers, an NRL official release said on Monday.

The Group Personal Accident policy will provide an insured sum of Rs five lakh per insured person/ nominee for death or bodily injury resulting solely and directly from accident caused by external violent and visible means.

Weekly benefit up to Rs five thousand for maximum 104 weeks has also been provided for temporary disablement and the insured amount can be directly claimed from National Insurance Company Limited at Golaghat.

This policy will be effective from April one this year for a term of one year initially and would be further extended on and yearly basis.

said that NRL is a success story in business enterprise while is one in conservation efforts of wildlife and with both entities working and complementing each other, greater things can be achieved.

NRL Managing said that since its very inception, the refinery's identity is entwined with as both are adjacent to each other in location and therefore reaching out to KNP has been a natural recourse.

He hoped there would be more such meaningful collaborations in the future.

KNP thanked NRL for the noble gesture which was much needed for the welfare of the forest guards.

He also apprised the forest guards present on the nitty gritties of the scheme.

The Group Personal Accident Insurance policy was ceremonially handed over to the by NRL's MD in the presence of KNP officials, rangers, forest guards, NRL officials and National Insurance Company officials at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)