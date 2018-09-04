NSCN(K) cadre gives up arms to lead 'normal family life'

A 19-year-old cadre of the Khaplang faction of the NSCN has surrendered before the district administration, police and the Assam Rifles in the troubled district of

Wangliam Lowang, a permanent resident of Noglo village in Lazu administrative circle in Tirap, gave up arms Monday to lead a "normal family life with his parents", a statement by District Information and (DIPRO) said.

Lowang was 17, a student of a government school, when he joined the NSCN (K). He has been an active cadre of the outlawed outfit since 2016, the statement said.

His father, Wangmi Lowang, who was also an NSCN (K) member, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Nampong area of district in 2015, it added.

The formal ceremony was attended by Deputy P N Thungon, of Police JK Meena, among others.

