NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

-
ALSO READ
BrahMos Aerospace seeks 200-acre land in Lucknow
Naveen Patnaik announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people
Biju Janata Dal to field 27% OBC candidates in upcoming panchayat polls
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
Central team reaches Odisha, to visit cyclone-hit areas from Monday
-
Activists belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle outside Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
The NSUI activists were protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which the minister's son is an accused.
Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.
The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state.
The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union minister.
Police have detained some NSUI activists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU