Over 71% voter turnout in bypolls to West Bengal, recorded till 5 pm

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan municipal bypolls: Over 69% voter turnout in 17 wards
Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for 3rd time, vows to fight Covid, violence
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls
New voters to get personalised letter from EC along with voter I card
-
West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 71.38 per cent till 5 pm in the four Assembly constituencies during the by-elections on Saturday.
According to the election commission, the Dinhata assembly seat recorded 69.97 per cent voter turnout while 75.91 per cent turnout is recorded from the Gosaba seat.
Kharadaha seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67 per cent whereas the Santipur seat reported a 77.03 per cent turnout. The voting began at around 7 am and will continue till 6:30 pm on Saturday.
Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly, respectively.
Whereas, elections on the other two seats are being held as All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.
There is a tough fight between the BJP and the TMC for retaining the seats they had and for capturing the other two.
TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had resigned from the Bhabanipur constituency to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardaha.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls held earlier this year, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.
Other than West Bengal, voting for three parliamentary seats and 26 other assembly constituencies in various states across the country took place on Saturday.
The results of these polls will be announced on November 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU