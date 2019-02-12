Odisha beat Coorg 3-0 in stay afloat in Senior National Women's Hockey

Odisha defeated Coorg 3-0 in their last Pool A match to stay in contention for a place in the quarterfinals of (Division A) here Tuesday.

Odisha ended their pool engagements with six points from four games, while winless Coorg remained at the bottom of the table.

In Pool B, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha beat 3-1 to register their first win of the competition in their last match.

The win took Hockey Gangpur-Odisha to four points from four matches, and occupy the third spot in their pool, while remained winless.

Uttar (CRPF) played out a 1-1 draw in a Pool C match.

The draw ensured both the teams remain with four points each in their pool, however CRPF still have a game in hand.

In Pool D, defeated 5-3 to register their second win of the competition.

