Odisha beat Coorg 3-0 in stay afloat in Senior National Women's Hockey

Press Trust of India  |  Hisar (Haryana) 

Odisha defeated Coorg 3-0 in their last Pool A match to stay in contention for a place in the quarterfinals of the ninth Hockey Senior Women National Championship (Division A) here Tuesday.

Odisha ended their pool engagements with six points from four games, while winless Coorg remained at the bottom of the table.

In Pool B, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha beat Bhopal 3-1 to register their first win of the competition in their last match.

The win took Hockey Gangpur-Odisha to four points from four matches, and occupy the third spot in their pool, while Bhopal remained winless.

Uttar Pradesh and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) played out a 1-1 draw in a Pool C match.

The draw ensured both the teams remain with four points each in their pool, however CRPF still have a game in hand.

In Pool D, Kerala defeated Tamil Nadu 5-3 to register their second win of the competition.

