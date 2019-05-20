Odisha Class X results to be declared on Tuesday

The (BSE) Odisha, which conducts (Class X) Examinations for Odia medium schools in the state, will publish this year's results on Tuesday.

At least six lakh students took this year's examination at over 3,000 centres across the state, BSE said.

"The examination results will be declared at 9am on Tuesday and the students can know their marks by visiting the official websites of the board after 11 am," she said.

The results will also be made available through SMS, she added.

"The two official websites of the board are and The results will be available in these websites 11 am onwards. Those who do not have internet facilities, can know their results by sending to 5676750 by typing OR10 roll number," Begum said.

The examination was held from February 22 to March 8.

The evaluations of answer sheets were completed in April, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)