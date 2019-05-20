JUST IN
Odisha Class X results to be declared on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, which conducts Matriculation (Class X) Examinations for Odia medium schools in the state, will publish this year's results on Tuesday.

At least six lakh students took this year's examination at over 3,000 centres across the state, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said.

"The matriculation examination results will be declared at 9am on Tuesday and the students can know their marks by visiting the official websites of the board after 11 am," she said.

The results will also be made available through SMS, she added.

"The two official websites of the board are www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in. The results will be available in these websites 11 am onwards. Those who do not have internet facilities, can know their results by sending sms to 5676750 by typing OR10roll number," Begum said.

The examination was held from February 22 to March 8.

The evaluations of answer sheets were completed in April, sources said.

