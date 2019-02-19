Odisha CM lays foundation stone of Runaya Refining project

Chief Minister Naveen Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Runaya Refining project in the state.

The unit is an end-to-end for the recovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from aluminium smelters, said in a statement.

Runaya Refining said: "Runaya's vision is to enable growth in the aluminium industry in a sustainable manner... It is an important strategic initiative as a specialty innovative solutions, which provides value-added products for regional and global markets."



"We have worked passionately to bring a 'green' to and we hope that this pioneering step would set a trend for developing similar sustainable projects in the country," Agarwal added.

Runaya Refining is a sustainability solutions company with operations based on its

Runaya uses a technology which is in line with its vision for green projects and is based on zero-waste and zero-discharge.

This technology is being introduced for the first time in Runaya has the capacity to process 30,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium dross into value-added product.

The project will address one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry currently, which relates to the handling, evacuation and disposal of dross in an environmental-friendly manner, the company said.

