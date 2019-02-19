Youth arrested, charged with sedition for 'anti-national' activities on social media

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Greater and charged with for his alleged anti-national activities on social media, police said Tuesday.

The accused, Shahzaad Solanki, was held around 10.30 pm on Monday during a security check on a road near Dungarpur, which comes under the jurisdiction of station, they said.

According to police, Solanki, a class 12 student, was disturbing "communal harmony" and "spreading hatred" by using for his "anti-national" activities.

"He was posting pro- slogans on WhatsApp which were getting circulated further. The police took suo motu cognisance after the posts reached on the WhatsApp of a local police officer," a told

An FIR has been registered against Solanki, a resident of Achcheja village, and he has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the police said.

Solanki was on Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, the from station said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)