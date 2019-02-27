Odisha CM's flight diverted due to bad weather

Naveen Patnaik's aircraft was Wednesday diverted to in district after it failed to make a landing at airstrip in Kalahandi due to inclement weather, an said.

A few local television channels claimed that Patnaik's aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Jeypore, but the chief minister's office (CMO) denied the report.

"The report of CM's aircraft making an emergency landing at is totally baseless. He will shortly leave for Rayagada in district by a chopper to attend the schedule programme," the CMO statement said



Patnaik is set to inaugurate multiple projects and lay foundation for new ones at Raygada and districts, an said.

At Raygada, about a kilometer away from the airstrip, he will launch 98 projects worth 737.42 crore, and lay foundation stones there for 48 others, he said.

This apart, the will also attend a convention of women self-help groups in Raygada, before leaving for Khurda, he said.

At Khurda, Patnaik is scheduled to launch development projects worth Rs 205 crore, he added.

