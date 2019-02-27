Odisha CM's flight diverted due to bad weather

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aircraft was Wednesday diverted to Jeypore in Koraput district after it failed to make a landing at Lanjigarh airstrip in Kalahandi due to inclement weather, an official said.
A few local television channels claimed that Patnaik's aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Jeypore, but the chief minister's office (CMO) denied the report.
"The report of CM's aircraft making an emergency landing at Jeypore is totally baseless. He will shortly leave for Rayagada in Koraput district by a chopper to attend the schedule programme," the CMO statement said
Patnaik is set to inaugurate multiple projects and lay foundation for new ones at Raygada and Khurda districts, an official said.
At Raygada, about a kilometer away from the Lanjigarh airstrip, he will launch 98 projects worth 737.42 crore, and lay foundation stones there for 48 others, he said.
This apart, the chief minister will also attend a convention of women self-help groups in Raygada, before leaving for Khurda, he said.
At Khurda, Patnaik is scheduled to launch development projects worth Rs 205 crore, he added.
