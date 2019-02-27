Whereabouts of IAF pilot Abhinandan not known, say govt sources

The whereabouts of are not known, government sources said on Wednesday, hours after the Army claimed it shot down two Indian aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots.

The Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing

"I am an My service No is 27981," the man is seen as saying in the video.

The veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

Sources here did not give details of Abhinandan's designation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)