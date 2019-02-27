Odisha CM sanctions additional Rs 1,000 cr for Basudha scheme

Chief Minister Naveen Wednesday sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore for drinking water supply projects under the Basudha scheme, officials said.

The Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (Basudha) scheme already has an existing budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for 2018-19 fiscal, allocated an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore for this fiscal keeping in view the requirement in expediting drinking water supply projects, they said.

Basudha scheme was launched on November 22, 2018. The objective of the scheme is to provide adequate safe water to rural people for drinking and domestic purposes on a sustainable basis



The has already made budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore Basudha scheme for the next financial year 2019-20.

