Canon India expects to continue double-digit growth journey in 2019

Japanese is looking to continue its double-digit growth journey in this year helped by its and B2C verticals, said a top on Wednesday.

The company is also now expanding its sales network in tier-III towns, or small towns, by strengthening its network through small kiosks besides expanding its Image Square in the relevant markets.

Besides, expects its systems and security and surveillance camera products segment to contribute more as it is sensing a good business opportunities as opening of new hospitals and demand for high-quality security surveillance.

witnessed a "good growth" of its business in 2018 by reporting over 10 per cent growth.

"In 2019, we are aiming for another double-digit growth," told

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had reported a sales of Rs 2,600 crore in 2017, in which its and B2C had contributed equally.

"We have equal 50:50 proportion between and B2C, and both are growing pretty healthy and we want to continue a good balance between both segments," he added.

To expand its reach in the small towns, the imagining is setting 'Canon Corners', mostly in shop-in-shop model to penetrate the small towns.

The company is also getting a good traction on during festive season sales from these small markets, he added.

"In both offline and online, we have gradually started to going more deeper into the market," said Kobayashi.

He also said the small point and shoot camera market is being affected as it is getting stiff competition from the smartphones, which are now capable to deliver good picture quality.

However, it has not impacted the business, as users are gradually upgrading to interchangable-lens cameras for more higher quality of images.

"As a result, our business, turnover-wise, is increasing in the camera even after penetration of Unit wise, it is decreasing because of point-and-shoot cameras but total value of business is increasing, which is good for us," he added.

While Canon also witnessed a good business in the B2B segment, where its printer business, office equipment also reported a double-digit growth.

The company is also expanding into business, where picture of CT scan or MRI, which are normally printing on films to be printed on papers.

"We are doing test runs in some hospitals," he said adding that it is receiving good feedbacks.

as part of expansion of its product portfolio on Wednesday introduced EOS RP, the second addition to its EOS R range of full frame interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras.

Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (for body) and Rs 1.99 lakh (for kit), the company is looking to tap the growing mirrorless camera segment.

