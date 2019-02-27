Ancient petroglyph site found near Kollur

An ancient site with 19 unique work has been discovered near in district by T

Murugeshi, associate professor of ancient history and archaeology at MSRS College, Shirva, said in a release that the carvings were discovered on February 17 at Avalakki Parenear Kollur, a grazing plain land of 15-20 acres inside thereserve forest.

Petroglyphs are images created by removing part of a rock surface by incising, picking, carving or abrading as a form of

The team led by found ten human figures among the engravings, including a baby figure.

All the figuresare shown in a hunting mood.

Bull hunting, boar hunting, birdhunting and deer hunting are predominantly shown in thecarvings.

All the figures are engraved in double-line style, he said.

Thisfigure is believed to be of religious significance, he said.

On the west of the site, heaps of microlith deposit were also found.

Spear heads, arrow heads, scrapers, blades,burins, stone sling balls and other types of microliths likelunates, points and cores were discovered in plenty, he said.

or tools used for domestic purposes were not to be found.

Majority of tools made out of dolerite and small

Hunting scenes and the associated assemblages found on the site clearly indicated that the site must have been connected to the and gatherer culture of Mesolithic Period.

Experts have suggested a time scale for Mesolithic period from 10,000-3,000 BC, he said, adding it is for the forthe first in the the petroglyphs of Mesolithic age has been found in association with the flake tools from coastal

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)