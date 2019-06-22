Odisha CM unveils Flood Hazard Atlas

Saturday unveiled a Flood Hazard Atlas for better preparedness.

unveiled the atlas at the State Level Natural Calamity Committee meeting here.

The said "This atlas will help identify the disaster prone areas of the state so that necessary plans can be made to tackle the situation."



He said the atlas prepared by National Centre (NRSC), and State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), will help management of the flood in the state as " is a flood prone state. The flood causes extensive damage to life and property."



The flood hazard atlas has been made after ascertaining data on flood between 2000 and 2018. The atlas keeps the most flood hit areas in focus. Around 14 lakh hectare of agriculture land is being affected by floods every year in Odisha"In the view of the prediction of a normal monsoon this year, chances of flooding would also be there. Enhanced preparedness has to be ensured at all levels to meet any eventuality. At the same time, the state has to remain fully prepared for any drought situation," said.

The has meanwhile asked the Water Resources department to close breaches in river embankments and the Odisha Disaster and Fire Service Organisation to stay alert with boats and other rescue equipment.

Patnaik also stressed on pre-positioning of adequate food materials by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department in flood prone areas.

Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development Departments have been told to make necessary prior arrangements for the supply of safe drinking water during the calamity.

will take care of health and hygiene in flood-hit areas, to prevent outbreak of epidemic.

