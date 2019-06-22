MP man declared dead found alive in morgue, probe underway

A 72-year-old man declared dead by doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bina town was found alive in the next morning, police said Saturday.

However, the man, who was brought to the Bina Civil Hospital in district after being found unconscious on a road, died a short while later, an added.

The identified him as Kishan (72), a resident of Naugaon town in district.

"He was brought to the hospital in Bina on June 14. At around 9 pm on June 20, an on-duty doctor declared him dead and sent a note on it to the police. On June 21, when a police team reached the morgue, Kishan was found alive. He was even trying to mutter something," said station in- charge

"Kishan was rushed to hospital again but he died a little while later at around 10:30am," Maurya said.

Chief Medical and (CMHO) Dr SR Roshan said negligence of the doctor would be investigated.

(SDM) KL Meena said a report on the incident would be sent to the CMHO and the latter would take a decision on the action against the errant doctor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)