Odisha govt announces financial assistance for craftsmen

As a token of appreciation towards the craftsmen of the state, the has launched a scheme to provide them with monthly assistance.

Called 'Mukhya Mantri Karigar Sahayata, the scheme was launched by on Tuesday.

Craftsmen with over 10 years of experience and annual income below Rs 1 lakh would become eligible to get an assistance of Rd 800 a month. Those above 80 years of age, would get Rs 1,000 monthly allowance, an official statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

Craftsmen would require to produce annual income certificate, residence proof, experience certificate and age proof for availing the scheme.

The Directorate of handicrafts would function as the nodal department of the scheme, the statement said.

A a selection committee would be constituted in the district level under collectors of the respective districts for selection of beneficiaries, it added.

