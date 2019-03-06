Gold, silver prices rule flat

prices were ruling almost flat at Rs 33,430 per 10 gram and, tracking the yellow metal, also remained steady at Rs 39,500 per kg at the market in the national capital on Wednesday, according to the All

Traders said prices fell slightly by Rs 20 on weak demand from local jewellers.

Globally, spot traded higher at USD 1,290.45 an ounce, while stood steady at USD 15.14 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped by Rs 20 to Rs 33,430 and Rs 40 to Rs 33,260 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

ready held steady at Rs 39,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 594 to Rs 38,709 per kg.

Silver coins also held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

