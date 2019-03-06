Punjab farmers stir: 38 trains remain cancelled, Delhi-Amritsar route severely affected

Thirty-eight trains remained cancelled on Wednesday with almost all trains running between and being disrupted amid farmers protest in Punjab, railways said.

of Police Parmpal Singh, however, said in that the agitation has been called off following an intervention of the and

The trains which were cancelled include the Amritsar-New Express, Amritsar-Chandigarh Express, Haridwar- Janshatabdi Express and the New Delhi- InterCity Express.

As many as eight trains were short-terminated and 11 trains were diverted, officials said.

The farmers had been squatting on the rail tracks in Amritsar since March 4 in support of their demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers, and payment for sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.

A petition seeking the removal of farmers protesting on the Amritsar- rail track was filed in the and on Tuesday, with the court issuing notices to Punjab, Centre and leaders of farmers' outfit to appear before it on Wednesday.

Advocate General informed the court that about 85 trains had been cancelled or diverted, affecting about 85,000 passengers.

