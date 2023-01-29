Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries: Hospital

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries, a statement issued by the hospital said.

