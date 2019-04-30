Cyclone Fani: Odisha likely to start evacuation on May 2

The is likely to begin the evacuation of people affected by cyclone Fani from May 2 as the severe cyclonic storm is heading to make a landfall on the state's coast, an said here on Tuesday.

The has also asked the concerned district collectors in the coastal regions to remain prepared to meet any eventuality.

"The cyclone is currently headed northwest and after May 1, according to the (IMD), it will recurve and move towards Odisha. By late evening on May 3, the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Puri. However, the IMD informed that this too is expected to change," said (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

"If the cyclone makes landfall in Odisha on the evening of May 3, we will start evacuating the affected people on May 2."

As many as 879 cyclone shelters were already set up. Besides, 20 Odisha Disaster (ODRAF) units, 335 and 12 NDRF units were on standby.

Fani could become an 'extremely severe cyclone' by Wednesday, said the IMD.

It predicted that after May 2, south-coastal Odisha and adjacent districts will receive heavy to very rainfall.

Thereafter, on May 3 and 4, coastal and interior Odisha is also likely to receive extremely heavy downpours, while wind speed may touch 170 km per hour.

