Odisha Tourism bags excellence award at Hyderabad trade fair

Odisha tourism department has bagged the excellence award in "best stall decoration" category at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Hyderabad.

In the two-day event that concluded on Saturday, the state tourism department tried to woo domestic and international tourists by showcasing travel offerings ranging from Jagannath Ratha Yatra to ecological, sports and tribal tourism, an official release here said.

Business-to-business meetings were held with international and national tour operators, travel agents and travel writers to attract more visitors to the state.

State tourism boards, national tourist offices, hoteliers, airlines, tour operators and travel agents, online travel companies, railways and cruise lines came under the same roof in TTF, which is one of the largest travel trade shows in south India, the release said.

