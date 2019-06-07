OFB generates solar power, reduces power consumption cost

-
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has significantly reduced cost of electricity consumption by generating solar power in its various units across the country, an official said here Friday.
The OFB is working towards achieving the goal of meeting 45 per cent of its total energy requirements through the solar power route, the official said.
The use of solar power has significantly reduced OFB's cost of electricity consumption from Rs 463.22 lakh during 2015-16 to Rs 163.78 lakh during 2018-19, he said.
"As part of the ongoing efforts to promote ecologically sustainable growth to generate carbon-free clean energy and to reduce expenditure on electricity, the OFB is participating in the National Solar Mission to increase its solar power use to 45 per cent of total consumption," he said.
The installation of grid-connected solar power projects in various OFB units have resulted in generation of approximately 1,47,12,072.14 units of electrical power till November 2018, he said.
