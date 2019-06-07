Haryana should have trauma centre every 60 km: Khattar

Lal Friday said the state should have a trauma centre every 60 km for timely and specialised treatment to road-accident victims.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the Health and to get mapping of trauma centres done in the state and earmark those locations where the distance between two such centres is more than 60 km.

The also directed the department to prepare a district-wise list of number of machines, machines and other major equipment available in the government hospitals in the state so the equipment can made available in those facilities laking those machines.

He also sought a list of de-addiction centres in the state.

