Car mows down youth in Sikar

A youth was killed and three others injured when a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan's district, police said Friday.

The four youths were running on the road as part of Army recruitment preparation when the speeding car hit them in Gadoda village, they said.

Krishn Gurjar (20) died, while the three others were admitted to a government hospital, Nechwa Police Station In-Charge Rajesh Kumar said.

He said Gurjar's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and a case was registered against the car

Kumar said the car overturned and caught fire after the accident. The managed to flee, he added.

