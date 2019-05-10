Official sentenced to 4 years RI for misappropriation of funds

-
A CBI court here sentenced a state-owned insurance company official to four years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of funds.
CBI Special Judge Imtiaz Ali also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Debabrata Ray, who was working as an administrative officer in the insurer's Hojai branch.
The CBI's anti-corruption Branch, Guwahati, had registered a criminal case against Ray in April 2015 following allegations of preparing false and fabricated vouchers, and misappropriating funds to the tune of over Rs 3.30 lakh.
