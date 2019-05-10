JUST IN
Official sentenced to 4 years RI for misappropriation of funds

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

A CBI court here sentenced a state-owned insurance company official to four years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of funds.

CBI Special Judge Imtiaz Ali also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Debabrata Ray, who was working as an administrative officer in the insurer's Hojai branch.

The CBI's anti-corruption Branch, Guwahati, had registered a criminal case against Ray in April 2015 following allegations of preparing false and fabricated vouchers, and misappropriating funds to the tune of over Rs 3.30 lakh.

Fri, May 10 2019. 20:11 IST

