Ola gets licence from London transport authority for cab service

Ride hailing firm Ola Thursday said that it has received private hiring vehicle operator licence by transport authority in London.

The licence paves way for Ola to launch its ride hailing service in London which is estimated to have 8 million population.

"London is one of the world's most iconic cities and hosts a progressive mobility environment. We couldn't be more excited to bring Ola to London in the time ahead! We are looking forward to building world-class mobility offerings for London, by collaborating with drivers, riders, the government and local authorities," Ola spokesperson said in a statement.

Ola already facilitates private hire vehicles (PHVs) and black cabs booking across 21 boroughs in the United Kingdom.

"Londoners will hear more from us closer to our launch in the city, as we get ready to serve them," the spokesperson said.

Over 10,000 drivers are estimated to have registered themselves on the Ola platform in the UK.

