Olectra-BYD launches 40 (12-meter) electric buses in Hyderabad

:Electric Olectra- announced it hasdeployed over 100 electric buses on Indian roads, including 40 launched here Tuesday.

Olectra- now has 108 electric buses, the largest fleet across the four states of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and now Telangana, a company release said.

With the induction of 40 electric buses of 12-Meter length, has enabled Telangana State Road Corporation (TSRTC) to deploy the largest fleet of electric buses by any State Utility in the country, it said.

The buses were launched from here in the presence of TSRTC and Liu Xueliang, India and BYD Asia Pacific and N K Rawal, - Olectra, and other senior officials, it said.

These buses will ferry people to the Hyderabad International Airport from various locations in the city.

On an average there are 10 trips (one side) being made at the points daily where the buses would be deployed and ferry around 4.7 lakh passengers on a monthly basis, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)