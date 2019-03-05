Olectra-BYD launches 40 (12-meter) electric buses in Hyderabad

-
:Electric vehicle manufacturer Olectra-BYD announced it hasdeployed over 100 electric buses on Indian roads, including 40 launched here Tuesday.
Olectra-BYD now has 108 electric buses, the largest fleet across the four states of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and now Telangana, a company release said.
With the induction of 40 electric buses of 12-Meter length, Olectra has enabled Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to deploy the largest fleet of electric buses by any State Transport Utility in the country, it said.
The buses were launched from Miyapur depot here in the presence of TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Liu Xueliang, Managing Director BYD India and BYD Asia Pacific and N K Rawal, Managing Director - Olectra, and other senior officials, it said.
These buses will ferry people to the Hyderabad International Airport from various locations in the city.
On an average there are 10 trips (one side) being made at the points daily where the buses would be deployed and ferry around 4.7 lakh passengers on a monthly basis, it said.
