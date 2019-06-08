Olivia Colman awarded CBE in Queen's birthday honours list

British Olivia Coleman, who recently won for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards, is among the film and stage personalities who will be receiving the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2019.

The 45-year-old actor, whose performance as the temperamental in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" was lauded by both the critics and the audiences, has been made CBE ( of the order of the British Empire).

Coleman, who is set to play current British monarch in the upcoming third season of Netflix's "The Crown, is mentioned in the list by her real name

The will be given out by or a senior royal acting in her place during investitures at

The list, published by Britain's Cabinet Office, also includes (OBE), TV personality Bear Grylls (OBE) and

The recognise the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the and are the most high-profile given by the British monarch.

