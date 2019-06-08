TVS Motor becomes official sponsor of Bangladesh football team

Motor Company Saturday announced its sponsorship tie-up with the Federation for a period of two years.

As a first step, the official Asian Qualifier jersey for the team featuring the company branding was handed over to the and the rest of the team, it said.

"As per the association, Auto Bangladesh, distribution of Motor Company, will be sponsoring the for the next two years through Qualifier, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies and the BFF Intercontinental cup," the company said in a BSE filing.

R Dilip, senior vice president, said: "While this is our first association with in the country, we have a long history of supporting in - our key market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)