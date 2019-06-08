JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tripura forms panel to examine all political violence cases

Mahindra to observe no production days at plants for up to 13 days this quarter
Business Standard

John Cena joins 'Fast & Furious 9' cast

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the cast of "Fast & Furious 9".

Cena, 42, took to Twitter to announce the news that he has joined the franchise and will star opposite veterans Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz.

"For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honour to join this franchise and this family," he wrote.

Details about Cena's role are being kept under wraps.

"Fast & Furious 9" is set for a May 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU