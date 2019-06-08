John Cena joins 'Fast & Furious 9' cast

is the latest addition to the cast of " 9".

Cena, 42, took to to announce the that he has joined the franchise and will star opposite veterans and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as and

"For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honour to join this franchise and this family," he wrote.

Details about Cena's role are being kept under wraps.

" 9" is set for a May 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)