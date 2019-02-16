Breather for Vadra, court extends interim protection from arrest till Mar 2

A Delhi court Saturday extended interim protection from arrest granted to Robert till March 2 in a case lodged by the (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The ED, through its lawyer Nitesh Rana, told the court that it needed to question in the case and opposed his anticipatory bail plea on the ground of non-cooperation.

The businessman, however, denied the charge and said he was ready to come for questioning as and when called.

The court had on February 2 granted him interim bail till February 16 and asked him to appear before the and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by