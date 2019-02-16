JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Gujjars call off quota stir in Rajasthan after govt's written assurance
Business Standard

Breather for Vadra, court extends interim protection from arrest till Mar 2

The court had on February 2 granted him interim bail till February 16 and asked him to appear before the ED and cooperate in the investigation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra

A Delhi court Saturday extended interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till March 2 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The ED, through its lawyer Nitesh Rana, told the court that it needed to question Vadra in the case and opposed his anticipatory bail plea on the ground of non-cooperation.

The businessman, however, denied the charge and said he was ready to come for questioning as and when called.

The court had on February 2 granted him interim bail till February 16 and asked him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements