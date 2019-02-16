'Transformers' getting new animated series on Netflix

and are partnering on a prequel animated series of "Transformers".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new animated series, titled "War for Cybertron", will be an origin story set in the world of the

The show, which will incorporate a "new style", will be produced by Rooster Teeth, while Polygon Pictures will be serving as the studio.

"In this origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time," said John Derderian, Netflix's

FJ DeSanto, best known for animated series "Transformers: Titans Return" and "Transformers: Power of the Primes", will serve as showrunner.

George Krstic, and will be the contributing editors.

"We're thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth's new premium studio division to bring an all-new fan-oriented series to Netflix," said Tom Warner, for the Transformers franchise at

"Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling, and is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers universe," he added.

"War For Cybertron" will be released on in 2020.

