One dead, 16 hurt in lightning strike

A 43-year-old man was killed and 16 others, including six women, were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattigsarh's district, police said Saturday.

In another incident Saturday, 22 cattle died after they were struck by a bolt from the sky in district.

On Friday night, some people were dancing in an open area during a marriage party in Gadha Gamhariya village in district when a thunderstorm started, according to police.

A man, identified as Rooshnath, died on the spot when he was struck by lightning while 16 others, including six women, injured, a said.

The injured were rushed to district hospital, he said, adding that they are out of danger.

On Saturday morning, lightning struck a tree in Gollaguda village in Bhopalpatnam area of district where cattles were tied, leaving 15 cows and 7 bulls dead, an said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)