Nine Rohingyas arrested in Manipur

Nine Rohingyas have been arrested from town near the Indo- border in Manipur's district with fake cards, police said Saturday.

of Police told that following a tip-off police apprehended four Rohingyas including two women from the check post, for possessing fake cards on May 27.

The police arrested five other Rohingyas including three women from a hotel in town on May 28, the SP said.

He said investigation revealed that one Tahir Ali, a Rohingya, had married a local Manipuri Muslim woman and was involved in arranging of these foreigners.

Ali was arrested from Sora locality in district on Friday, the police said.

All the arrested except for the "mastermind" had travelled from the state capital to the border town carrying fake cards, he said.

The arrested Rohingyas can neither speak Hindi nor English, leading to communication problems, the SP said, adding further investigation was on to find how they entered and got hold of fake Aadhaar cards.

