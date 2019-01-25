One dead, 7 injured in mishaps in J&K's Ramban

A man died and seven others including a were injured in two separate accidents in and Kashmir's district, the police said Friday.

A person died and four others were injured when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Ramban- road near Dharamkund, they said.

In a separate accident, an of the traffic police and two civilians were injured in a landslide in Anokhi area of the district, they said.

The injured were hospitalised, the police said.

