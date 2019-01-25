One dead, 7 injured in mishaps in J&K's Ramban

A man died and seven others including a policeman were injured in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said Friday.
A person died and four others were injured when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Ramban-Gool road near Dharamkund, they said.
In a separate accident, an assistant sub-inspector of the traffic police and two civilians were injured in a landslide in Anokhi area of the district, they said.
The injured were hospitalised, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU