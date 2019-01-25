NRL receives 'Best Miniratna PSU' award

-
Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been awarded the best miniratna PSU in strategic performance (financial category) at the Governance Now Sixth PSU awards.
The award, comprising of a trophy, was presented to NRL MD S K Barua by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and veteran actress and social activist Poonam Dhillon at an award function held in New Delhi recently, a NRL release said Friday.
The awards are given out in recognition of the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) whu have played a key role in the countrys growth. They are evaluated by a two-phase rigorous process by data science agency M76 Analytics (IIT Bombay incubated) while the performances are measured using the Moody's methodology, the release added.
