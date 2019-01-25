NRL receives 'Best Miniratna PSU' award

Refinery Limited (NRL) has been awarded the best miniratna PSU in strategic performance (financial category) at the Governance Now Sixth PSU awards.

The award, comprising of a trophy, was presented to NRL MD S K Barua by and veteran at an award function held in recently, a NRL release said Friday.

The awards are given out in recognition of the efforts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) whu have played a key role in the countrys growth. They are evaluated by a two-phase rigorous process by data science agency M76 Analytics (IIT Bombay incubated) while the performances are measured using the methodology, the release added.

