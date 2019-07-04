One killed, 2 injured in car-tractor collision in J-K's Udhampur

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Udhampur 

One person was killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place between a car and a tractor around 2.40 pm at Sataini on Dhar road here, they said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, the officials said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 17:15 IST

