JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Atletico's Isacio Calleja dies aged 82

Woman raped by man on pretext of marriage
Business Standard

One killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A man was killed and three others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck at Yusufpur village here, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place in an area under the Bhopa police station Monday evening.

Nadeem (20) was killed in the accident.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

People damaged the truck after the accident and demanded immediate arrest of the driver. A search has been launched to nab the truck's driver, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements