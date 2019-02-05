One killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP

A man was killed and three others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck at Yusufpur village here, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place in an area under the station Monday evening.

Nadeem (20) was killed in the accident.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

People damaged the truck after the accident and demanded immediate arrest of the A search has been launched to nab the truck's driver, they said.

