Seven dead in Paris building blaze: fire service

Seven people died and another was seriously injured in a building fire in a wealthy neighbourhood on Monday night, the fire service said.

"The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors" of the eight-storey block, a said at the scene.

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people -- including three firefighters -- with minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)