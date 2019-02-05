Neymar celebrates birthday in style and on crutches

celebrated his 27th birthday with a glittering party in on Monday evening joined by family, Saint- teammates and a smattering of celebrities.

DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian and world surf champion were among the 200 guests at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees.

The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.

Among his club colleagues in attendance were and

Neymar, who turns 27 on Tuesday, will miss both legs of Saint-Germain's upcoming last-16 tie against Manchester United with a suffered last month.

