Man, married woman commit suicide

A man and a married woman allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra Thursday, police said.
Nitin Y Balaji and Mamta Dapsi, both 24 years old, allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in Dahanu town, a police officer said.
Dapsi, resident of Palghar town, was married, he said.
Balaji, who lived in Asvan in Dahanu tehsil, had left home Wednesday night without telling anything to his family, he said.
Reason for the suicide was not yet clear, he said, adding that further probe was on.
