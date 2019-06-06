Union HRD minister's first meeting with state edu ministers on June 22

The National Policy and filling up of vacancies in educational institutions will be on the agenda when 'Nishank' holds his first meeting with state ministers on June 22, officials said Thursday.

Pokhriyal assumed charge of the ministry on May 31. Officials said the will be holding the meeting with state ministers to discuss the education policy, which will be finalised after a discussion with the state governments, officials said.

The draft of the new National Education Policy (NEP), formulated by a panel led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, was handed over to the after he took charge.

The draft policy submitted by the committee has been placed for views of the general public. After getting feedback from the people and the state governments, the National Education Policy will be finalised, officials said.

The filling up of close to three lakh vacancies in higher educational institutions across the country will also be discussed during the meeting, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)