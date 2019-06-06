AP Assembly session to commence on June 12

-
The first session of the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence here on June 12.
The session will begin at 11.05 am, an official notification issued Thursday said.
The newly-elected members of the Assembly will take oath on June 12, 13.
On June 13, the members will elect the Speaker and the nex day, Governor E S L Narasimhan will address a joint session of the Assembly and the Council.
The new assembly came into being last month after the general elections.
The YSR Congress won 151 of the total 175 seats in the House, unseating the Telugu Desam Party which bagged only 23 seats.
The Jana Sena won one seat.
Official sources said a senior legislator will be appointed first as pro-tem Speaker prior to the commencement of the assembly session.
The governor will administer the oath to the pro- tem speaker who, in turn, will administer the oath to the new MLAs.
