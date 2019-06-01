JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Agri Min holds review meeting; asks officials to keep strict vigil on monsoon

US scrapping preferential trade status 'double whammy' for India, PM should give statement:Cong
Business Standard

One lion cub, three langurs rescued in city

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

One lion cub and three langurs were rescued in the city on Saturday by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an official said.

Officials of the bureau, acting on intelligence inputs, chased and intercepted a SUV in which the cub and the langurs were being transported.

Three persons involved in the wildlife trafficking racket were arrested.

Sources said the langurs and the cub were being brought from Bangladesh and were supposed to be delivered somewhere in the western part of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU