One lion cub, three langurs rescued in city

One lion cub and three langurs were rescued in the city on Saturday by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an said.

Officials of the bureau, acting on intelligence inputs, chased and intercepted a SUV in which the cub and the langurs were being transported.

Three persons involved in the wildlife trafficking racket were arrested.

Sources said the langurs and the cub were being brought from and were supposed to be delivered somewhere in the western part of the country.

