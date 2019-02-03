Only six have died in Bihar train accident: Railways

The Railways have clarified that only six people, including three women, have died in the train accident in Bihar's district early Sunday.

Earlier, principal secretary, disaster management, Pratyay Amrit, had told reporters that seven people died in the mishap.

"It was on account of a communication gap at hospitals in district that a mix-up occurred. One dead person at a hospital was counted among those who lost their lives in the train mishap. Later, upon verification, it was found that he was not a passenger of the train," Rajesh Kumar, the of East Central Railway, said.

The identities of all six deceased passengers have been ascertained, he said.

"Among the injured, about 30 were rushed to the at Hajipur, the district headquarters. While eight others with minor injuries were discharged after treatment at a primary health centre in Sahadai Buzurg, where the mishap took place," Kumar added.

Eleven bogies of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express jumped the tracks around 4am at Sahadai Buzurg, close to Mahanar Road in the Sonpur division, railway and police officials said.

Prima facie, the derailment was caused by a rail fracture, they said.

According to a list issued by Railways, the deceased have been identified as Shamsuddin Alam (25), Ansar Alam (21) and (45) - all belonging to district in - and Indra Devi (65), Sudarshan Das (60) and Eelcha Devi (60), all hailing from Khagaria in

Meanwhile, a report from Hajipur quoted as saying that "seven of the injured passengers have been referred to the in Patna for better treatment".

