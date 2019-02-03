6 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

At least six passengers died and 24 others were injured early Sunday when nine bogies of the Delhi-bound Express jumped the tracks in Bihar's district, railway and police officials said.

The train originated from Jogbani in district and the accident took place around 4 am, they said.

Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Zone, Rajesh Kumar, said the accident took place at Sahadai Buzurg, close to Mahanar Road in the Sonepur division.

One general coach, one B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, he said.

"So far, we have reports of six deaths, though the identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed. Rescue operations are in full swing and an accident relief train has been sent to the site of the mishap. A team of the NDRF has also reached the spot," he said.

24 persons have been injured in the accident, of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon



The injured were rushed to a hospital here, where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to and

Teams of doctors have also rushed from Sonepur and Barauni to the accident site, Kumar said.

"As of now, it is not clear whether the derailment of the 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Express was caused by a human error or a technical fault. This would be investigated once the rescue operations were complete and the affected Barauni-Bachhwara-Hajipur single line was cleared," he added.

Local residents were aiding rescue teams in carrying out operations, they added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who expressed deep condolences over the deaths, said, "The of police have rushed to the spot and are overseeing the relief work in coordination with the Railways."



The Railways have issued helpline numbers - Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)