JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM dedicates National War Memorial; calls it symbol of soldiers' sacrifice and courage

Working out mutually acceptable arrangement on salary dues: Jet Airways
Business Standard

Pak's Senate passes resolution condemning 'threats' by India

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Senate or upper house of the parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning "threats" by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The move comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The resolution - moved by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz - appreciated the Imran Khan-led government's stance of offering assistance to India in investigations of the attack and to take action on actionable intelligence or evidence, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution reiterated that no one should underestimate Pakistan's ability and commitment to defend its borders against any external aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements