Oppn stalls Assembly over demand for tabling report on Maratha quota

The opposition and stalled proceedings of the Assembly on Monday, demanding immediate tabling of reports recommending quota for the and (shepherd) communities in the state.

Amid the din, the House was initially adjourned for 10 minutes and later for the rest of the Question Hour.

The opposition members were on their feet, saying they will not allow the House to function till the demand was met.

When Assembly called for the Question Hour, of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil asked why the government was running away from a debate in the House on the State Backward Class Commission's recommendations over the quota issue.

"We want to discuss the quota issue. What do we discuss if we don't know what is mentioned in the report?" he asked.

The government had last week announced that the community will be granted quota under a new category called 'Socially and Educationally Backward Class' (SEBC), as per the recommendation of the

Vikhe Patil said the city-based (TISS) had also submitted its report on quota for the community and that the reservation for Muslims in education was upheld by the high court.

"We want the government to announce its stand on reservation for Muslims and table the reports on quota for Marathas and Dhangars in the House for discussion," he said.

The also reiterated the party's demand for a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers in the state's drought-hit areas and Rs 1 lakh per hectare for horticulture crops.

He accused the government of not allowing Maratha organisations to hold protests in over the demand for tabling the Backward Class Commission's report in the House.

"The House will not be allowed to function till the demand is met," Vikhe Patil said.

Party (NCP) also supported the Congress leader's demand.

However, rejected the allegation that the government was preventing Maratha organisations from holding protests.

"We just said that today is a sensitive day in since it is We told them to consider postponing the protest by a day in view of the law and order situation," Patil said.

He also said that there was no need of protests since the government had accepted the recommendations of providing reservation to Marathas under the socially and educationally backward category.

The reservation will be given within the legal and constitutional framework without hurting the existing quota, the said.

On the issue of quota for Muslims, he said reservation on the basis of religion given in and did not stand in court.

"All backward communities among Muslims are given reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. If more castes need to be added, the should be approached," he said.

objected to the minister's comments, saying the court had accepted reservation for Muslims in education.

leader then questioned why the Congress and the had not tabled the Rane committee's report on Maratha reservation in the Assembly, when the two parties were in power.

He accused the two opposition parties of shedding "crocodile tears" over the issue.

"Their only agenda is to divide the society," Shelar charged.

Amid the uproar, the House was first adjourned for 10 minutes and later till the end of the Question Hour.

The Maratha community, which constitutes over 30 per cent of the state's population, has been demanding quota for a long time and its agitation for the same in July and August this year had taken a violent turn.

The had last week said it was also committed to provide reservation to the community under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

